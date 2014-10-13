Russian cenbank sees no systemic risks from banks' weaker forex position - Nabiullina

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - There are no systemic risks arising from the shaken foreign currency position of Russian banks and companies, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.

Sanctions on Moscow for its role in the Ukrainian crisis that have limited access to Western capital and falling oil prices have created a shortage of foreign currencies on the domestic market in recent weeks.

But Nabiullina said that the situation remains under control and she sees no problems with banks and companies refinancing their outstanding debt of around $100 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)