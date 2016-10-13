FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia cbank governor: no risk to rouble from Rosneft share plan
October 13, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 10 months ago

Russia cbank governor: no risk to rouble from Rosneft share plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAZAN, Russia, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday she saw no risk to the rouble from oil firm Rosneft possibly buying its own shares from state holding company Rosneftegaz.

Nabiullina also told journalists at a forum in Kazan that Rosneft's purchase of Bashneft had not influenced the rouble and that there were grounds for ratings agencies to improve Russia's rating. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
