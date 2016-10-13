Russia cbank governor: no risk to rouble from Rosneft share plan

KAZAN, Russia, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday she saw no risk to the rouble from oil firm Rosneft possibly buying its own shares from state holding company Rosneftegaz.

Nabiullina also told journalists at a forum in Kazan that Rosneft's purchase of Bashneft had not influenced the rouble and that there were grounds for ratings agencies to improve Russia's rating. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)