MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Monday it had included a 600 billion rouble ($9.69 billion) bond from oil company Rosneft in its Lombard List.

The Lombard List defines securities eligible to be used as collateral with the central bank. ($1 = 61.8939 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)