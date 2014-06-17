FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Russia c.bank changes intervention rules to increase rouble flexibility
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 17, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia c.bank changes intervention rules to increase rouble flexibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to say from June 17 not July 17)

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank on Tuesday announced changes to the parameters of its rouble intervention policy that reaffirm its commitment to moving towards a freely-floating currency.

The bank said that from June 17 it has reduced the intervention threshold for moving the rouble’s floating corridor against a dollar-euro basket to $1 billion from $1.5 billion.

It has also reduced the amount of daily interventions for reducing rouble volatility inside the corridor by $100 million, and widened the range in the middle of the corridor where it carries out no interventions to 5.1 roubles from 3.1 roubles.

The bank said that the changes were aimed at increasing the rouble’s flexibility and moving towards an inflation targeting regime, and reflect reduced volatility on the forex market and lower risks for financial stability. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.