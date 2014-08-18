Russian c.bank widens exchange-rate corridor to allow rouble more flexibility

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s central widened its exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by 2 roubles to 9 roubles starting from Monday to allow the currency more flexibility, it said in a statement.

The central bank added it was reducing the intervention threshold for moving the rouble corridor to $350 million from $1 billion.

The rouble was about 0.2 percent stronger against both the dollar and the euro at 0605 GMT after the central bank altered its exchange-rate policy. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)