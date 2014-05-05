FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's cbank shifts boundaries of rouble's floating corridor
#Credit Markets
May 5, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's cbank shifts boundaries of rouble's floating corridor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five kopecks, it said on Monday.

The new corridor extends from 36.40 to 43.40 roubles to the dollar-euro currency basket as of May 2, compared to 36.35 to 43.35 previously.

Under its managed float, the central bank increases its interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $1.5 billion is exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov; writing by Katya Golubkova)

