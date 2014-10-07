FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cbank spends $981 mln to defend rouble on Oct. 3
October 7, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Russian cbank spends $981 mln to defend rouble on Oct. 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Monday it had spent the equivalent of 38.95 billion roubles ($980.7 million) in forex market interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 3.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a two-day lag.

The rouble has been sliding on the falling oil price and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukrainian crisis.

1 US dollar = 39.7152 Russian rouble Reporting by Alexander Winning and Vladimir Abramov; Writing Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

