Russian cenbank spends around $6 bln in past 10 days to defend rouble - Nabiullina
October 13, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

Russian cenbank spends around $6 bln in past 10 days to defend rouble - Nabiullina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has spent around $6 billion defending the rouble in the past 10 days, the central bank’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.

Nabiullina added that the situation on the currency market was under control.

The rouble has weakened around 18 percent against the dollar so far this year, pressured by falling oil prices, dollar strength and risk aversion to Russian assets due to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)

