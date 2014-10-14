FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cenbank conducts 1.72 bln roubles worth of forex interventions on Oct. 10
October 14, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Russian cenbank conducts 1.72 bln roubles worth of forex interventions on Oct. 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday that it had conducted 1.72 billion roubles ($42.52 million) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 10.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a two-day lag. But the above figure shows only the rouble amount of what the central bank spent that day selling euros. Because of the holiday in the United States dollar expenditures for Oct. 10 are expected to be released on Oct. 15.

The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (1 US dollar = 40.4500 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
