#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Russia c.bank says keeps rouble corridor to not 'shock' market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The first deputy governor of Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday the bank had kept the rouble’s floating corridor despite altering its interventions policy so as not to give a “serious shock” to the market.

Ksenia Yudayeva, who oversees monetary policy at the central bank, also told a news conference that the bank would not publish in advance the terms under which it would intervene to defend the rouble if threats to financial stability emerged.

She said she expected the rouble’s exchange rate to stabilise by the end of the year and that last week’s 150 basis points rise in the bank’s key interest rate had brought the end of a cycle of rate rises closer. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

