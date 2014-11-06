FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian central bank says has shifted boundaries of rouble corridor by 5 kopecks
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Russian central bank says has shifted boundaries of rouble corridor by 5 kopecks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Thursday it had shifted boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by five kopecks.

As of Nov. 5, the rouble’s new trading band extended from 39.60 to 48.60 against a dollar-euro basket, compared with 39.55 to 48.55 previously.

On Nov. 5, the central bank changed its intervention mechanism for the rouble exchange rate, limiting the size of its interventions to $350 million a day. This means a daily shift in the rouble’s trading band of no more than five kopecks.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kellly, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.