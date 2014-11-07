FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank shifts boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 5 kopecks
November 7, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Russia c.bank shifts boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 5 kopecks

MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday it had shifted the boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by five kopecks.

As of Nov. 6, the rouble’s new trading band extended from 39.65 to 48.65 against a dollar-euro basket, compared with 39.60 to 48.60 previously.

On Nov. 5, the central bank changed its intervention mechanism for the rouble exchange rate, limiting the size of its interventions to $350 million a day. This means a daily shift in the rouble’s trading band of no more than five kopecks. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

