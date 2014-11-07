Russia c.bank says ready to increase interventions to support rouble

MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday it was willing to increase its forex interventions to defend the rouble “at any moment” and that it was also ready to use other financial instruments to support the currency.

The bank also said in a statement the situation on the forex market was causing concern among the population. The rouble has lost almost 30 percent versus the dollar so far this year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Polina Devitt, editing by Timothy Heritage)