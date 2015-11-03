Russia c.bank governor: capping rouble gains fraught with risks

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday that capping gains in the rouble was fraught with risks and that opportunities arising from the rouble’s weakening should be used for reforms.

Speaking in the lower house of parliament, she added that the central bank had cut its capital outflow forecast for this year to slightly over $70 billion and saw annual outflows in 2016-2017 at around $60 billion.