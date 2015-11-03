FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank governor: capping rouble gains fraught with risks
November 3, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Russia c.bank governor: capping rouble gains fraught with risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday that capping gains in the rouble was fraught with risks and that opportunities arising from the rouble’s weakening should be used for reforms.

Speaking in the lower house of parliament, she added that the central bank had cut its capital outflow forecast for this year to slightly over $70 billion and saw annual outflows in 2016-2017 at around $60 billion. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

