Russia c.bank says rouble weakening has 'objective character'
January 20, 2016 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

Russia c.bank says rouble weakening has 'objective character'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Wednesday that the tendency for the rouble to weaken had an “objective character” against the backdrop of lower oil prices and that the adjustment in the exchange rate was taking place “smoothly”.

The bank also said in a statement to Reuters that financial stability indicators were normal at present.

The rouble struck a new record low on Wednesday of 80.92 against the dollar, after fresh falls in world oil prices deepened investors’ worries about the state of the Russian economy. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

