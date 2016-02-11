FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cenbank says neither it nor finance ministry considering influencing rouble -TASS
February 11, 2016

Russian cenbank says neither it nor finance ministry considering influencing rouble -TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Thursday that neither it nor the Russian Finance Ministry were considering steps to influence the value of the rouble, the TASS news agency reported.

Senior financial officials told Reuters earlier authorities were discussing the possibility of calculating rouble rate levels against the dollar that could compensate for some budget losses caused by tumbling oil export revenues by preventing the rouble from strengthening too much. (Reporting By Maria Kiselyova, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Katya Golubkova)

