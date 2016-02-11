FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank governor says to stick to floating exchange rate
February 11, 2016 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Russia c.bank governor says to stick to floating exchange rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday the central bank did not intend to change its policy of having a floating exchange rate and that artificially influencing the exchange rate could have negative consequences.

Senior financial officials told Reuters earlier authorities were discussing the possibility of calculating rouble rate levels against the dollar that could compensate for some budget losses caused by tumbling oil export revenues by preventing the rouble from strengthening too much.

Nabiullina also said to journalists that banks should regulate issues relating to foreign currency mortgages on their own.

Foreign-currency mortgage holders in Russia have been protesting for over a year as a collapse in the rouble has made their mortgage repayments soar. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)

