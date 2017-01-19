FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia could start buying FX if oil allows but amount to be limited - c.bank
January 19, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 7 months ago

Russia could start buying FX if oil allows but amount to be limited - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russia may start buying foreign currency if oil prices allow, the central bank said on Thursday, but the amount of forex it buys monthly would not exceed additional revenues it gets from oil prices exceeding the level pencilled into budget plans.

The central bank did not provide any timing for interventions on the currency market.

Russian authorities are considering ways to replenish the country's reserves, which were heavily depleted after oil prices collapsed and the West introduced sanctions over the Ukraine crisis in 2014.

The central bank reiterated it would stick to a free-floating rouble exchange rate, claiming a government decision not to spend extra energy revenues via a so-called "fiscal rule" would help stabilise the rouble's real exchange rate. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)

