MOSCOW Feb 9 Elvira Nabiullina, governor of Russia's central bank, said on Thursday that foreign-currency purchases it is carrying out for the finance ministry should not be viewed as interventions designed to influence the rouble's value.

The purchases would have a neutral impact on liquidity, said Nabiullina.

The central bank began purchasing dollars on behalf of the finance ministry on Tuesday, part of efforts to replenish the Reserve Fund while prices for Russia's Urals crude oil stay above $40 per barrel.

It will buy the equivalent of 6.3 billion roubles ($107.04 million) via the Moscow Exchange every day this month. ($1 = 58.8550 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)