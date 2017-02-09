MOSCOW Feb 9 Russia's central bank is taking into account any impact dollar purchases by the finance ministry will have on the rouble exchange rate when it makes monetary policy decisions, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

Nabiullina said the purchases of foreign currency, which the central bank carries out on behalf of the finance ministry, do not contradict the bank's policy of letting the rouble float freely.

The central bank resumed buying dollars this week for the first time since 2015 after winning assurances it could distance itself from the operations. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)