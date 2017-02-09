MOSCOW Feb 9 Russia's central bank is taking
into account any impact dollar purchases by the finance ministry
will have on the rouble exchange rate when it makes monetary
policy decisions, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
Nabiullina said the purchases of foreign currency, which the
central bank carries out on behalf of the finance ministry, do
not contradict the bank's policy of letting the rouble float
freely.
The central bank resumed buying dollars this week for the
first time since 2015 after winning assurances it could distance
itself from the operations.
