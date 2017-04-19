FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia cenbank says foreign players pose no strong risks for rouble
April 19, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 4 months ago

Russia cenbank says foreign players pose no strong risks for rouble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it sees no substantial risks of rouble depreciation caused by foreign market players.

"It is likely that the room for further increase in short positions and closure of long rouble positions by non-residents is limited and carries no risks of the rouble's substantial weakening," the central bank said.

In a monthly report on banking sector liquidity, the central bank said foreign players closed long positions in the rouble and opened short positions in the first half of March ahead of a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Later in March, buying of foreign currency by non-residents faded, which contributed to rouble appreciation, the central bank said. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe)

