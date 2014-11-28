FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian c.bank says to keep limiting rouble liquidity via FX swaps
November 28, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Russian c.bank says to keep limiting rouble liquidity via FX swaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday that it would keep limiting rouble liquidity via its foreign-currency swaps in order to bring stability to the currency market.

The bank said in a statement that it would limit rouble liquidity via the FX swap operations to the equivalent of $2 billion per day between Dec 1 and 14.

It introduced the limit in November as part of a series of measures to restrict speculative attacks on the rouble. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Katya Golubkova)

