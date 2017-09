MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday a decision on additional interventions to support the currency could be taken within several minutes and without prior warning.

The bank also said in a statement it considered the rouble , which has lost almost 30 percent versus the dollar so far this year, undervalued and expected a certain correction in the exchange rate. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Polina Devitt, editing by Jason Bush)