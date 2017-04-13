FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Russia c.bank: if new sanctions imposed, we will try to curb risks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 4 months ago

Russia c.bank: if new sanctions imposed, we will try to curb risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - If new sanctions are imposed on Russia, then the central bank will try to mitigate the risks, the bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.

Yudayeva added that the central bank did not rule out moving its key rate by more than 25 basis points when it meets on monetary policy later this month, repeating what Governor Elvira Nabiullina has said.

Yudayeva also told journalists that the central bank was taking measures to ensure that inflation stayed near the central bank's target of 4 percent in 2018-2019. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.