Russian cbank official says may toughen monetary policy under risk scenario

MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank may toughen monetary policy if its risk scenario materializes, Igor Dmitriev, head of the bank’s monetary policy department, told reporters on Wednesday.

He said that the there was no need so far to revise its risk scenario which assumes an oil price of $35 per barrel, while toughening of monetary policy doesn’t necessary mean a key rate hike.

Dmitriev also said that likelihood of risk scenario has increased comparing to December. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova)