Russian cenbank says plans to fight speculators through economic measures only
December 4, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Russian cenbank says plans to fight speculators through economic measures only

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Thursday it was considering only measures of an economic character against foreign exchange market speculators and did not plan administrative restrictions that would limit trading.

“Introduction of mandatory sales of foreign currency revenues is not being considered,” the bank also said in e-mailed comments.

It said, however, that if it saw evidence of manipulation in the forex market, it would initiate an investigation.

The statement follows comments by President Vladimir Putin earlier in which he called for “tough” measures against forex market speculators. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

