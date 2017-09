MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank First Deputy Governor Dmitry Tulin said on Friday that inflationary expectations remained high and that price stability was the main goal of the bank’s monetary policy.

The bank’s next rate policy meeting is on Oct. 30, with markets watching closely to see if it holds or cuts its key rate. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)