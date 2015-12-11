FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank: inflation impact from Turkey sanctions to be realised over H1 2016
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
December 11, 2015

Russia c.bank: inflation impact from Turkey sanctions to be realised over H1 2016

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The contribution to inflation from sanctions Russia imposed on Turkey over the downing of a Russian warplane will be realised over the first or second quarter of next year, the Russian central bank said in a monetary policy document on Friday.

The document also said that the central bank saw gross domestic product falling by between 1 and 2 percent in the first quarter of 2016 and reiterated that the bank didn’t plan to increase its official reserves between 2016-2018 in its base case. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

