Russian c.bank says to take into account Turkey sanctions in inflation forecast
December 1, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Russian c.bank says to take into account Turkey sanctions in inflation forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank told Reuters in a statement on Tuesday that it would take into account sanctions on Turkey in its inflation forecasting.

“After the list of (sanctioned) goods has been clarified, the Bank of Russia will be able to give an assessment of the influence of these measures on inflation and will take into account this factor when preparing its forecast,” the central bank said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

