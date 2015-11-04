Russia c.bank: businessman Kogan to acquire at least 75 pct of Uralsib Bank

MOSCOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday that it had approved a plan to avert bankruptcy at Uralsib Bank which would involve Russian businessman Vladimir Kogan acquiring at least 75 percent of the lender’s shares.

The central bank added in a statement on its website that it would provide the Deposit Insurance Agency with a loan to help Kogan finance the transaction.

Uralsib is one of Russia’s top 30 banks by assets, according to an Interfax ranking. It will continue its activity as currently, including fulfilling its obligations before its clients, the central bank said.