FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank: businessman Kogan to acquire at least 75 pct of Uralsib Bank
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 4, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Russia c.bank: businessman Kogan to acquire at least 75 pct of Uralsib Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday that it had approved a plan to avert bankruptcy at Uralsib Bank which would involve Russian businessman Vladimir Kogan acquiring at least 75 percent of the lender’s shares.

The central bank added in a statement on its website that it would provide the Deposit Insurance Agency with a loan to help Kogan finance the transaction.

Uralsib is one of Russia’s top 30 banks by assets, according to an Interfax ranking. It will continue its activity as currently, including fulfilling its obligations before its clients, the central bank said.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.