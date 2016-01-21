Russian central bank revokes licence of Vneshprombank

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday it was revoking the banking licence from Vneshprombank, among Russia’s 40 biggest lenders by assets, after it failed to comply with central bank regulation.

The central bank said Vneshprombank’s liabilities exceeded its assets by around 187.4 billion roubles ($2.30 billion), while the bank’s management had conducted various types of operations to strip assets out for a long period of time. ($1 = 81.3650 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)