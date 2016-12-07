FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia plans Yuan OFZ bond roadshow on Dec. 22-23 - central bank
December 7, 2016 / 1:44 PM / 9 months ago

Russia plans Yuan OFZ bond roadshow on Dec. 22-23 - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia will hold a roadshow on Dec. 22-23 in Shanghai related to the possible issuance of treasury bonds, known as OFZs, denominated in the Chinese currency, Sergei Shvetsov, deputy governor of the Bank of Russia, told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said he was not aware whether it was going to be a non-deal roadshow.

"It will definitely take place, but I don't have information about whether it will be a deal or non-deal roadshow," he said, when asked about the timing of the issuance.

"In general it's a matter for the finance ministry. I definitely know that the roadshow is planned for the last part of December. Because the Chinese celebrate New Year at the end of January maybe they will change (the timing of the issuance) a little." (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta/Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

