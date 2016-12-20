FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Russia may issue OFZ bonds in Chinese yuan by end-Jan - cbank official
#Market News
December 20, 2016 / 8:22 AM / 8 months ago

Russia may issue OFZ bonds in Chinese yuan by end-Jan - cbank official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Russia may issue treasury bonds denominated in Chinese yuan before Chinese New Year, the central bank's first deputy chairman, Sergei Shvetsov, said on Tuesday.

Chinese New Year will fall on Jan. 28 in 2017.

Speaking at a conference, Shvetsov said that Russia is planning to raise at least $1 billion by selling treasury bonds known as OFZs that will be denominated in Chinese currency. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

