UPDATE 1-Russian c.bank revokes Yugra's license, citing violations

(Adds Yugra, cenbank comment)

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank announced on Friday it had revoked the license of Yugra Bank, a top 20 lender, after saying it had violated banking rules and falsified its accounts.

The central bank earlier this month ordered a temporary administration to take the reins at Yugra for six months and imposed a three-month moratorium on creditor claims, while it studied the bank's financial position.

On Friday, it said Yugra's assets were of extremely low quality, that its business model was based on lending to projects linked to its owners, and that it had conducted suspect transfers.

Temporary administrators had established that Yugra had falsified its accounts, the central bank said, adding that it did not make financial sense to rescue the bank.

The withdrawal of Yugra's license comes despite a protest from the office of Russia's top prosecutor, which said recently that Yugra was financially stable and had sufficient liquidity.

It is rare for a government body to challenge the central bank's purge of the banking system, which is backed by President Vladimir Putin, so the prosecutor's comments focused public attention on Yugra's fate.

Yugra is the 33rd largest bank in Russia by assets, according to an Interfax ranking, and it is in the top 20 by the size of its deposits.

Yugra said in a statement on Thursday that its owner, businessman Alexei Khotin, had presented a rescue plan to the central bank, but that was dismissed on Friday as unrealistic by the regulator.

Yugra's depositors have been receiving insurance payouts organised by the state Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA).

The Russian state, via the DIA, covers depositors' losses up to 1.4 million roubles ($23,544.65) in banks which encounter financial difficulties. ($1 = 59.4615 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Kira Zavyalova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)