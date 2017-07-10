MOSCOW, July 10 Russia's central bank said on Monday it had introduced temporary administration in mid-sized Bank Yugra for six months and imposed a three-month moratorium on creditor claims to the bank.

Yugra's financial position is not stable and presents risks to its creditors and depositors, the central bank said in a statement.

