* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- to acquire Geneva Advisors for up to US$200 million
MOSCOW, July 10 Russia's central bank has seen signs of possible illicit withdrawals of assets and forged accounts at Yugra bank in recent months, Vasily Pozdyshev, deputy central bank governor, told reporters on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, the central bank imposed temporary administration on the mid-sized lender Yugra for six months and imposed a three-month moratorium on creditor claims, saying the bank's financial position was not stable.
Of the more than 180 billion roubles ($2.98 billion) in deposits at Yugra, some 170 billion roubles worth are insured by the state, Pozdyshev said.
($1 = 60.4919 roubles) (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)
PARIS, July 10 The French government is studying ways it could step up tax cuts starting from next year while also carrying out budget savings to keep deficit reduction on track, a source in the prime minister's office said on Monday.