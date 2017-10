MOSCOW, APRIL 26 - MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - ChelyabinskZinc says: * Net profit for 2011 was 1,038 million roubles compared to 1,414 million roubles for 2010 * Net profit decreased by 27 percent due to higher-than-anticipated growth of cost of sales. (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)