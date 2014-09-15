FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Cherkizovo recommends payment of maiden dividend
September 15, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Cherkizovo recommends payment of maiden dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Monday its board had recommended paying its maiden dividend of 1.5 billion roubles ($39.5 million), or 34.44 roubles per ordinary share.

The company will hold a shareholder meeting to discuss the dividend payment on Nov. 10 with the closing date for payment on Nov. 21, it said in a statement.

“In the future we plan to provide well-balanced dividend yields for our investors, while investments in dynamic growth and strategic M&As will remain the top priority for the company,” Sergei Mikhailov, Cherkizovo CEO, said in the statement. (1 US dollar = 38.0161 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

