Russia's Cherkizovo says plans to increase exports in 2016
March 16, 2016

Russia's Cherkizovo says plans to increase exports in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group said on Wednesday it planned to increase exports this year to take advantage of a weak rouble and help offset its foreign currency costs.

“The weak rouble will continue putting pressure on the company’s profitability because a part of costs is denominated in U.S. dollars and euros. However, Cherkizovo hopes to increase the share of export sales, profiting from the weak rouble,” the firm said in a statement.

“We are studying export opportunities in Europe and Southeast Asia where we actively talk to regulators and potential partners,” Cherkizovo added. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

