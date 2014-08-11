FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Cherkizovo says to benefit from import restrictions
August 11, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Cherkizovo says to benefit from import restrictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Monday that a ban on agricultural imports from the West would probably have a positive impact on the company’s business.

“As these restrictions will most likely support meat prices at current levels, this will be favourable for the group’s financial performance,” it said in a statement.

Russia banned meat, fish, dairy, fruit and vegetables imports from the United States, the European Union’s 28 member states, non-EU member Norway, Canada, and Australia on Thursday in retaliation against sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)

