Russia's Cherkizovo says to benefit from import restrictions

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Monday that a ban on agricultural imports from the West would probably have a positive impact on the company’s business.

“As these restrictions will most likely support meat prices at current levels, this will be favourable for the group’s financial performance,” it said in a statement.

Russia banned meat, fish, dairy, fruit and vegetables imports from the United States, the European Union’s 28 member states, non-EU member Norway, Canada, and Australia on Thursday in retaliation against sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)