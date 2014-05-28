FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Cherkizovo sees strong FY results at current pork prices
May 28, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Cherkizovo sees strong FY results at current pork prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Wednesday it expects its 2014 financial results to exceed market expectations if pork prices remain at current levels.

The poultry and pork producer also reported a $25 million net profit for the first quarter compared with a $600,000 net loss the year earlier despite a 2 percent decline in revenues that was mainly due to the weakening of the rouble.

“Thanks to high meat prices, the higher cost of feed did not affect the company’s profits significantly. We expect that grain prices will decrease once again as the new harvest comes to the market,” Cherkizovo said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

