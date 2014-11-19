FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russian meat producer Cherkizovo posts 8-fold rise in Q3 earnings
November 19, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Russian meat producer Cherkizovo posts 8-fold rise in Q3 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects size of profit increase)

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit jumped eight-fold from a year ago as prices and sales rose after a pork import ban.

The company made a net profit of $112.8 million, compared to $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2013, while sales rose 21 percent to $501.2 million, it said in a statement.

“Meat prices in the period were quite strong, which made it possible to achieve high profitability in the poultry and pork segments,” said Sergei Mikhailov, the firm’s chief executive, adding that pork prices have now retreated from historical highs. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

