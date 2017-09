MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Friday its net profit fell 7.7 percent in the first quarter, year-on-year, to 2 billion roubles ($42 million).

Revenue at Cherkizovo rose 30 percent to 17 billion roubles and its adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 52 percent to around 3 billion roubles, it said in a statement. ($1 = 49.9175 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)