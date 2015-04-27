FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russia's Cherkizovo says Q1 pork sales fall 11 pct y/y
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 27, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Cherkizovo says Q1 pork sales fall 11 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Monday its first-quarter pork sales volumes fell 11 percent, year-on-year, as rising prices hit consumption.

The company said pork sales volumes fell to 36,100 tonnes from 40,352 tonnes a year earlier while prices rose 34 percent to 98.3 roubles ($2) per kilogramme amid import restrictions.

Russia banned pork imports from the European Union more than a year ago, citing health issues, followed by a wider ban on Western food imposed in August in retaliation to sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis, fuelling inflation.

Cherkizovo’s poultry sales increased 20 percent in the first quarter to 108,168 tonnes while average sales prices grew 24 percent to 96.5 roubles per kilo, it said in a statement.

The company said last week it expected meat consumption in Russia to decline this year which, coupled with a weaker rouble, was forcing it to try to increase exports.

Quarter-on-quarter, prices for poultry declined 4 percent and were up 1 percent for pork, the firm said on Monday. ($1 = 51.7270 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

