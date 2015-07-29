FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Cherkizovo says H1 pork sales down 9 pct, poultry up 9 pct
July 29, 2015

Russia's Cherkizovo says H1 pork sales down 9 pct, poultry up 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russian meat company Cherkizovo said on Wednesday that its first-half pork sales were down 9 percent, year-on-year, while its poultry sales rose by 9 percent in the same period.

It said the average price it charged for both pork and poultry rose by 17 percent year-on-year in the first half.

The company said in a statement the decrease in its pork sales was mostly due to the quarantine closure of two finishing facilities after an outbreak of African swine fever in December 2014. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)

