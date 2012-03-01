FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron in talks on Russia Arctic oil
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
March 1, 2012 / 8:00 AM / 6 years ago

Chevron in talks on Russia Arctic oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 1 - U.S. oil major Chevron met a Russian government official to discuss possible participation in tapping vast Arctic oil reserves, which are currently off limits for non-state corporations, the Ministry of Natural Resources said on Thursday.

The statement came a day after Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said he intended to free up access to the Northern offshore fields.

“Your country owns giant reserves, and absence of significant projects in the Russian Federation is a huge gap in our portfolio,” Chevron official Andrew McGrahan is quoted as saying by the ministry.

Chevron could not immediately be reached for comment.

