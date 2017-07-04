BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to issue up to 5 bln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($735.35 million) 3-year bonds
MOSCOW, July 4 Russian state development bank VEB signed an agreement on Tuesday to attract 6 billion yuan ($882.35 million) from China Development Bank for innovations, including the development of blockchain technologies, VEB head Sergei Gorkov told reporters.
Blockchain technology provides an electronic record-keeping and transaction-processing system, which lets all parties track documentation through a secure network and requires no third-party verification. ($1 = 6.8000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($735.35 million) 3-year bonds
* Allotted 5.1 million equity shares of co having face value of INR 10 each to promoter group, non promoter group on preferential basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ulyO3k) Further company coverage: