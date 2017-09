MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - A slowdown in the Chinese economy by 1 percentage point translates into around 0.5 percentage point slowdown for Russia, Ksenia Yudayeva, first deputy central bank governor, told a Credit Suisse conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

She reiterated that Russia needed low inflation and stable macro conditions. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Katya Golubkova and Darya Korsunskaya)