Gazprom offers field swap with China to aid gas talks
June 7, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

Gazprom offers field swap with China to aid gas talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ASTANA, June 7 (Reuters) - Gazprom has proposed swapping production assets with China under a long term deal to ship Russian gas to the world’s fastest growing energy consumer which has been stalled over disagreements on price, Russia’s energy minister said on Thursday.

“Gazprom offered to let the Chinese participate in development of fields on Russian territory on the condition that Gazprom could participate in the development of fields on Chinese territory,” Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

He said asset swaps should be considered in price of Russian gas shipments to China.

In addition to two pipeline routes previously under discussion, a western route from current producing fields on the Arctic Yamal peninsula and an eastern route which could carry potential output from new east Siberian fields, China could buy liquefied natural gas from a new plant, he said.

“We are looking at the western route, eastern route and construction of an LNG plant on the territory of (the Pacific coast city of) Vladivostok for long term contract deliveries to China,” Novak said.

“What the final option will be is not yet clear.” (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by)

