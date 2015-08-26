FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Earnings Season
August 26, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Gazprom says gas supplies to China may start next decade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom signalled on Wednesday its gas supplies to China could start two years later than a previously announced 2019.

Russia has increasingly sought to bolster its ties with China, world’s top energy consumer, amid a chill in relations with the West over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

Last year Gazprom has signed a deal to supply gas to China at the pace of 38 billion cubic metres from eastern fields via a pipeline. So far it has only sold pipeline gas to Europe.

Gazprom said on Wednesday “supplies under the contract will start in the period between May 2019 - May 2021”, admitting for the first time that the delay was possible.

A company spokesman said the timeframe of the start of the gas flows is within the contractual obligations.

Some analysts are sceptical about Russia’s ambitions plans to boost its trade with China dramatically due to a slump in the price of oil, Moscow’s chief commodity, and a slowdown in Chinese economy. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Evans)

